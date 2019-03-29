NeNe Leakes Really Tried To Body Shame New Mom Porsha Williams And Twitter Is Like, Sis…You Don’t Want To Go There

Via Madamenoire:

The Real Housewives of Atlanta drama behind the scenes is heating up, and we haven’t even made it to the finale yet.

Even though Cynthia Bailey has been in the eye of NeNe Leakes’ storm for the last couple of weeks, she also has some very harsh words for Porsha Williams, but she didn’t intend for those words to be shared publicly. It all started when Leakes posted a video on Thursday night, sharing her truth about her issues with the ladies. One of the things she stands by is that she didn’t put her hands on Porsha after her co-star, who was heavily pregnant at the time, went into her closet after being told not to. Leakes, of course, was very upset about that, and reacted in a way that people are split over in terms of whether or not she was justified (including by pulling on and ripping the shirt of a cameraman). NeNe also said that audio heard during the melee in her home, where Porsha says, “I don’t want to be here no more, I’m scared,” was fake. She says it was recorded elsewhere and placed in the scene to make NeNe look bad.

Text “RICKEY”to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Porsha responded to that claim by taking a break from tending to her nearly week-old baby to say, “@NENELEAKES YOU ARE A BALD EDGES LIE! NOTHING WAS TAPED AND ADDED! I said that the exact moment you were assaulting people on camera! JUST THE SAME WAY MARLO YELLED ‘She’s pregnant’ !!! *back to breastfeeding I go.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Well, NeNe didn’t appreciate that response whatsoever, and she sent a text Porsha to let her know it. In doing so, the 51-year-old told her 37-year-old co-star that she is a “lying a– big fat hungry b—h!’ among other things, as though Porsha hadn’t just given birth days ago. The women went back and forth, with Porsha telling NeNe “Goodbye edges,” NeNe saying “good night big piggy with the busted shape,” and Porsha responding, “Girl I know you and them granddaddy long legs and box body not coming for my body!!!”

SEE ALSO: Nene Wonders If Gregg’s Cancer Is ‘Karma’ For Cheating On Her [VIDEO]

You can check out that crazy exchange below, because Porsha posted those messages to Instagram to let the world know what she was dealing with:

Nene had lost her damn mind. How she fat shaming Porsha who literally had a baby yesterday smh #RHOA — 💰Red Lip Assassin💰 (@_moniemontana) March 29, 2019

Nene telling porsha to “try dieting” has to be the wildest thing. — Mimi Chaka (@mimi_chaka) March 29, 2019

Nene is out of order for calling Porsha Fat But Porsha did not need to make the box body comment I’m dead #RHOA pic.twitter.com/8LkjZWHrAL — ✨Duduetsang ✨ (@YayMe) March 29, 2019

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM: