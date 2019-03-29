Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau are calling it quits.

According to PEOPLE, the controversial couple is separating and may be headed for divorce. Fualaau, 35, first filed for legal separation from his wife, Letourneau, 57, back in 2017, but they decided to try and work things out. Now, sources tell the magazine their separation is final this time.

The pair’s relationship made headlines back in the 90s when Letourneau, a sixth-grade teacher, courted her then student, Fualaau, who was just 12 years old at the time. She was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for child rape in connection with their relationship and remains a registered sex offender in Washington state. She became pregnant twice with Fualaau’s children before he was 15.

After she got out of prison, Letourneau married Fualaau in 2005 and settled down in King County, Washington where they raised their two daughters, Georgia and Audrey.

Mary Kay Letourneau Calling it Quits with Former Student Vili Fualaau was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

