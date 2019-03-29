Beyonce and Jay-Z Accept Vanguard Award at GLAAD Awards

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Beyonce and Jay-Z accepted the Vanguard Award at the GLAAD Awards in Los Angeles Thursday night.

The power couple earned the honor for their LGBTQIA allyship and helping to “[accelerate] LGBTQ acceptance”.

Both Bey and Jay gave their own speeches about love and acceptance.

“To choose who you love is your human right. How you identify and see yourself is your human right. Who you make love to and take that ass to Red Lobster is your human right,” said Beyoncé, referencing her song “Formation”.

Jay-Z decided to shoutout his mom, Gloria, who publicly came out in his song “Smile” in 2017 and won a GLAAD award last year.

“I also wanna honour my mother,” he said. “I get to follow in her footsteps of spreading love and acceptance.”

Check out their speeches below!

