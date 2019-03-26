Wendy Williams has been making headlines over the last couple of months after going on hiatus from her talk show as well as her confessing to living in a sober house. The Daily Mail is now reporting that Williams was taken to the hospital after she was allegedly found drunk.

This news comes just days after photos were leaked of her husband, Kevin Hunter and his alleged mistress Sharina were seen on vacation together.

According to TheDailyMail, the daytime talk show host allegedly relapsed after news broke about Kevin’s love child. It is being reported that, Wendy reportedly checked herself out of the sober living house she was in and began drinking before being found by her team, who then took her to the hospital.

A source said, “Word got back to the studio and there was panic and concern, everyone was looking for her, no one knew whether there would be a show today.”

Wendy allegedly knew about her husband’s mistress and some reports believe this is what led her to becoming addicted to prescription pain killers and alcohol. The other day Williams was also caught without her wedding ring.

We will keep you posted as this story develops.

Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed To Hospital After Finding Out About Husband’s Love Child was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

