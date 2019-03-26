CLOSE
5-Month Old Baby Dies After Parents Carry Out Home Circumcision

An infant’s life tragically ended after his parents tried to perform a procedure that’s probably best left to professionals.

According to ABC 7, a 5-month-old baby died when his parents tried to circumcise him at their home. The child entered cardiac arrest and was brought to the hospital by helicopter for care. But unfortunately, on Friday night it passed away.

The prosecutor’s office in the northern province of Reggio Emilia has opened an investigation that could possibly lead to manslaughter charges. The infant is set to undergo an autopsy.

This is not the first baby in Italy that tragically died after their parents tried to play doctor. In Rome, a two-year-old died from severe blood loss after their parents tried to circumcise them back in December. In this case, the kid’s twin brother also nearly died, but they survived following intensive care treatment.

Italy’s Roman Catholic majority usually refrains from circumcisions, however, many Muslim immigrants practice the act for cultural and religious reasons. They face complications when trying to access the treatment in hospitals.

For some, the hospital costs are too steep, and in some Italian hospitals, the doctors refuse to perform circumcisions until the boys have reached age four or older.

Foad Aodi, the founder of the association of foreign doctors in Italy (AMSI), has appealed to health officials to allow circumcisions at an affordable prices. He also advocates lowering the age of access to help prevent clandestine attempts at circumcision.

Close