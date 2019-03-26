The Best Natural Oils To Put Under Your Eyes

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The eyes are the windows to the soul. They’re also a window into just how much care you are or aren’t giving your skin—and your body, really. If you’ve fallen behind on sleep, your eyes tell all. If you’re a smoker, the skin beneath your eyes will betray that information, too. Not drinking enough water? Everyone can see it around your eyes. Failing to wear sunglasses when you go out in the sun? Those eyes are at it again, telling all your bad habits to everyone.

The skin beneath the eyes is just so thin and fragile that it can’t quite take the neglect that the rest of the skin on your face can (but, don’t neglect that, either). When we think someone looks surprisingly young for their age, it’s probably because of the skin around their eyes. When we think someone looks surprisingly old for their age, it’s that skin around the eyes again that does the trick. Take care of that area and it will take care of you.

Here are natural oils to put beneath your eyes.

1. Bergamot

Bergamot oil comes from the refreshing citrus fruit—the Bergamot orange. It has anti-inflammatory properties and can reduce swelling and inflammation. Always keep it handy during times of high stress and little rest.

2. Helichrysum

Helichrysum is a bright yellow flower of the daisy family that’s popular for drying since it retains its color for a long time. If you do have any damaged skin, its oils can help accelerate recovery. It can also fend off free radicals and reduce the appearance of age spots.

3. Lavender

In addition to smelling heavenly, the oil from this pretty purple plant is deeply hydrating. It also combats harmful free radicals and can firm up loose or saggy skin.

