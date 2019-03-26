CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Congrats: Derrick Rose & Wife Alaina Expecting Baby Number Two

Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via Bossip.com:

Derrick Rose and his wife are ready to join the celebrity couples who are adding to their families this year. YG, DJ Mustard and Nick Young are also having more babies with their wifeys.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

This will be Derrick’s third child and his second with wife Alaina. She showed off her baby bump to Instagram followers. She says she’s already 30 weeks along.

Yayy for summer babies.

And it’s a boy! Congrats to the couple…

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

derrick rose

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Kandi Shares Updated Photos Of Her Daughter Riley’s Weight Loss Journey & She Looks Amazing!
Reginae Carter Birthday Party
9 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close