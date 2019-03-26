Congrats: Derrick Rose & Wife Alaina Expecting Baby Number Two

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
via Bossip.com:
Derrick Rose and his wife are ready to join the celebrity couples who are adding to their families this year. YG, DJ Mustard and Nick Young are also having more babies with their wifeys.
This will be Derrick’s third child and his second with wife Alaina. She showed off her baby bump to Instagram followers. She says she’s already 30 weeks along.
Yayy for summer babies.
And it’s a boy! Congrats to the couple…
