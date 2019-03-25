Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Not everyone is happy about Cardi B’s groundbreaking level-up. Two bloggers are going to have to lawyer up after making derogatory claims about Cardi and her daughter.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

According to TMZ, the “Money” rapper is suing Latasha K and Starmarie Ebony Jones, who’ve reportedly claimed Cardi was a prostitute, did drugs while pregnant, and has STDs.

“Cardi filed the lawsuit against Latasha K — who has a blog called unWinewithTashaK. She’s pissed about 23 videos Tasha’s posted over the last 14 months. According to the suit, Tasha posted a vid last April saying Cardi’s baby might be born with intellectual disabilities. The inference seems to be Cardi was doing drugs that would harm then-unborn Kulture,” TMZ states. “She’s also suing Starmarie Ebony Jones, who, according to the suit, posted a video in September accusing Cardi of doing Molly and cocaine … engaging in prostitution. Jones allegedly says of Cardi, ‘Just a Grammy nominated prostitute running around spreading her herpes.’ Latasha and Starmarie even posted a video together making more allegations of STDs and hooking.” TMZ goes on to say.

Cardi reportedly gave the bloggers an opportunity to retract their statements, but the women allegedly refused. “She’s suing them for defamation, and seeking an injunction to delete the videos they posted,” TMZ states, as Cardi says she’s never been a prostitute, never used cocaine or molly, and does not have herpes.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Photo: WENN

Report: Cardi B Suing Bloggers Over Prostitution, Drug & STD Rumors was originally published on hiphopwired.com