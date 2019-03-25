Diana Ross Defends Michael Jackson After ‘Leaving Neverland’ Controversy

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
via MadameNoire.com:
Diana Ross is the latest one of Michael Jackson’s old friends to come to his defense after the airing of Leaving Neverland. In the HBO documentary, Wade Robson and James Safechuck accused the late King of Pop of molesting them as children.
The Motown legend took to Twitter over the weekend and asked that everyone stop criticizing Jackson.
“This is what’s on my heart this morning,” she tweeted. “I believe and trust that Michael Jackson was and is A magnificent incredible force to me and to many others. STOP IN THE NAME OF LOVE.”
Not everyone agreed with the former Supreme.
Other fans were happy that the 74-year-old songstress was standing up for MJ.
Barbra Streisand also caught major backlash after she dismissed the claims of Robson and Safechuck.
“You can say ‘molested,’ but those children, as you heard say, they were thrilled to be there,” the 76-year-old told the Times of London. “They both married and they both have children, so it didn’t kill them.”
Streisand later issued an apology for “not choosing [her] words more carefully about Michael Jackson and his victims.”
