Barbara Streisand Responds To Backlash For Her Comments On Michael Jackson & His Accusers

The Leaving Neverland documentary has divided fans of Michael Jackson, most especially those who feel that he may have sexually molested children. In a new interview, Barbara Streisand seemingly suggests that the late King of Pop may have carried out those alleged acts.

In speaking with British publication The Times, the award-winning actress and singer candidly spoke on her career, her upcoming concerts in the United Kingdom, and much more. As captured by the New York Daily News, the 76-year-old performer appeared to not show much compassion for the now-adult gentlemen who accused Jackson of abuse.

She says she “absolutely” believes the allegations of abuse by Robson and Safechuck, but puts more blame on their parents than The Gloved One.

“His sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has,” Streisand told The Times. “You can say ‘molested,’ but those children, as you heard say [grown-up Robson and Safechuck], they were thrilled to be there. They both married and they both have children, so it didn’t kill them.”

Streisand, who crossed paths with Jackson during their careers, added that she feels sorry for both the alleged victims and Jackson.

“I feel bad for the children,” she said. “I feel bad for him. I blame, I guess, the parents, who would allow their children to sleep with him. Why would Michael need these little children dressed like him and in the shoes and the dancing and the hats?”

Perhaps there is more context there that couldn’t be captured in the interview? Streisand clarified her position in a statement through her representative, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“To be crystal clear, there is no situation or circumstance where it is OK for the innocence of children to be taken advantage of by anyone,” the statement read. “The stories these two young men shared were painful to hear, and I feel nothing but sympathy for them.”

