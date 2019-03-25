Big Sean Opens Up About His Battle With Depression & Anxiety [VIDEO]

Detroit’s own Big Sean turns 31 today (March 25)! To celebrate, he took to Instagram to share his thoughts on his new outlook on life and tells the world had been dealing with depression and anxiety.

In a very deep three-part post, he talks about his spiritual journey, making changes to close relationships, gaining more clarity and seeking help from a therapist. Each post featured its own caption: “my thoughts,” “clarity,” and “UNCONDITIONAL LOVE.”

Happy Birthday, Big Sean! The rapper took to Instagram to get personal and honest. He shared that he’s been seeing a therapist after not feeling like himself. pic.twitter.com/U6X19xpSkZ — Def Pen (@defpen) March 25, 2019

Along with his new message, Sean also deleted all his previous Instagram posts and seems to be creating a fresh start as he walks into a new year of life. Last year, Sean ended his U.S tour because of his mental health, telling Billboard magazine, “I never really took the time out to nurture myself.”

We hope Big Sean continues to get the help he needs.

