Are you a Black female entrepreneur just waiting for someone to believe in your vision? Do you need an investor to fund your startup or small business? Serena Williams and Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder of dating app Bumble, are working together to invest in young entrepreneurs of color.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

According to the Small Business Administration, approximately 500,000 new businesses are started every year in the United States. Black female-led businesses grew by 164% in the decade leading up to 2018.

Williams and Herd are seeking Black female applicants to pitch their ideas for their startups or small business.

“We’re working together to build a bigger, more equitable table,” Williams wrote on Instagram on Friday. “If you’re a woman entrepreneur of color, apply through the app.”

Click here to apply. Applications will be accepted through March 27.

These Celebs Are Business Owners 17 photos Launch gallery These Celebs Are Business Owners 1. Jaden Smith 1 of 17 2. Titus Burgess 2 of 17 3. Jessica Alba 3 of 17 4. Beyonce 4 of 17 5. Whoopi Goldberg 5 of 17 6. Snoop Dogg 6 of 17 7. George Clooney 7 of 17 8. Justin Timberlake 8 of 17 9. Source: 9 of 17 10. Source: 10 of 17 11. Dwayne Johnson 11 of 17 12. Source: 12 of 17 13. Venus Williams 13 of 17 14. Source: 14 of 17 15. Akon Source:Getty 15 of 17 16. Source: 16 of 17 17. Drake 17 of 17 Skip ad Continue reading These Celebs Are Business Owners These Celebs Are Business Owners

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Serena Williams Invests In Black Female Entrepreneurs was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Related