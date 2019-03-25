Money Moves: Cardi B Trademarks Her Signature Catchprase ‘Okurrr’

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Cardi B is all about securing her bags and making sure baby Kulture’s future is good. Billboard reports that the “Money” rapper has filed paperwork to trademark her catchphrase “okurrr.”

Big fat checks and big large bills will continue to flow when Cardi finalizes this move. In the online court docs obtained by the publication, the Bronx phenom’s company, Washpoppin, Inc., filed to trademark the word on March 11 for use on “paper goods, namely paper cups, and posters,” as well as clothing. The following day another filing was made to use the phrase on clothing which includes tights, t-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, undergarments, hats, caps, jackets, footwear, bodysuits, blouses and dresses.

Before this recent filed, on Feb. 25 Cardi filed a trademark on the same phrase but minus the “R,” making sure to cover all bases. Cardi has always been known to use the phrase, but it recently gained even more popularity after her Pepsi Super Bowl spots which also saw actor Steve Carell hilariously trying to use it.

Cardi is all about those money moves as well as dropping hits, and we are not at all. The rapper is also in talks to hop on the big screen alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, and Julia Styles in an upcoming film called Hustlers. Go get all of your coins Belcalis, you deserve every single one.

