Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Buju Banton’s “Boom Bye Bye” has been removed from streaming services Tidal, Apple Music and Spotify.

Banton wrote the 1992 dancehall classic about a pedophile who had molested a young boy. In the song he raps “boom bye, bye inna batty bwoy head,” which translates to putting a bullet through a gay man’s head.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Although the Reggae artist has not performed the song since 2007, Banton told UrbanIslandz.com he wants the world to know he leads with love.

“I recognize that the song has caused much pain to listeners, as well as to my fans, my family and myself,” said Banton. “After all the adversity we’ve been through I am determined to put this song in the past and continue moving forward as an artist and as a man. I affirm once and for all that everyone has the right to live as they so choose. In the words of the great Dennis Brown, ‘Love and hate can never be friends.’ I welcome everyone to my shows in a spirit of peace and love. Please come join me in that same spirit.”

SEE ALSO: Buju Banton Released From Prison

This announcement comes just three months after Banton was released from U.S. federal prison after serving seven years on drug charges.

The Jamaican-born artist is set to hit the road for several international performances including the Summerjam festival in Cologne, Germany.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Buju Banton Removes Homophobic Hit From Music Catalog was originally published on 92q.com

Related

tkminspired Posted 11 hours ago

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: