CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Daniel Caesar Apologizes For Social Media Rant About Black People

Same guy who says he wanted to get canceled.

Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Daniel Caesar has apologized. The R&B crooner says my bad for caping for YesJulz and saying that Black people shouldn’t be so mean to white people, sort of.

Days after getting canceled by the Internet, Caesar made his apology via the same method the trouble started, on Instagram Live.

“I was talking down to you guys, you know what I’m saying?,” said Caesar, who also said he was being pretentious.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

He added, “I just got say I apologize for how I expressed my idea because that is where I went wrong. I believe in what I said and I just need…as a man I just…I can admit when I’m wrong.”

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Daniel Caesar Apologizes For Social Media Rant About Black People was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Daniel Caesar , Karen Civil , scottie beam , yesjulz

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Kandi Shares Updated Photos Of Her Daughter Riley’s Weight Loss Journey & She Looks Amazing!
Reginae Carter Birthday Party
9 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close