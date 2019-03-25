Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Daniel Caesar has apologized. The R&B crooner says my bad for caping for YesJulz and saying that Black people shouldn’t be so mean to white people, sort of.

Days after getting canceled by the Internet, Caesar made his apology via the same method the trouble started, on Instagram Live.

“I was talking down to you guys, you know what I’m saying?,” said Caesar, who also said he was being pretentious.

He added, “I just got say I apologize for how I expressed my idea because that is where I went wrong. I believe in what I said and I just need…as a man I just…I can admit when I’m wrong.”

“I apologize for how I expressed my idea” – Daniel Caesar pic.twitter.com/xJyLPep15g — Hip Hop N More (@HipHopNMore) March 24, 2019

Daniel Caesar Apologizes For Social Media Rant About Black People was originally published on hiphopwired.com

