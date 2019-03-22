If you are a TLC fan, then you’ll be happy to know that Chilli just made an announcement that you are gonna be super excited to hear: The legendary group is taking its talents to Broadway!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In an interview with Cheddar.com, Chilli said “I’m personally working on some TV stuff. And us, TLC collectively we are. And we’re also working on the TLC musical and TLC on Broadway. So we’re gonna create new music for those projects as well.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Chilli said they’ll share stories of their lives that fans have never seen or heard before, ““Well, we have so many stories to tell. We didn’t tell it all in our biopic that we did with VH1. But… a lot of stuff… a lot of good stuff. Very emotional, but a good ride, you know what I mean? I’m very, very, very excited about that. I almost can’t believe it.”

The girls will be busy cause TLC will also be going on a five-week tour with Nelly and Flo Rida this summer.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

TLC’s Story May Be Headed To Broadway! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Related