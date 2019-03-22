CLOSE
TLC’s Story May Be Headed To Broadway!

The 1995 MTV Movie Awards

Source: Jim Smeal / Getty

If you are a TLC fan, then you’ll be happy to know that Chilli just made an announcement that you are gonna be super excited to hear: The legendary group is taking its talents to Broadway!

In an interview with Cheddar.com, Chilli said “I’m personally working on some TV stuff. And us, TLC collectively we are. And we’re also working on the TLC musical and TLC on Broadway. So we’re gonna create new music for those projects as well.”

Chilli said they’ll share stories of their lives that fans have never seen or heard before, ““Well, we have so many stories to tell. We didn’t tell it all in our biopic that we did with VH1. But… a lot of stuff… a lot of good stuff. Very emotional, but a good ride, you know what I mean? I’m very, very, very excited about that. I almost can’t believe it.”

The girls will be busy cause TLC will also be going on a five-week tour with Nelly and Flo Rida this summer.

TLC’s Story May Be Headed To Broadway! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

