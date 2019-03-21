Lee Daniels Posts Instagram Video About Jussie Smollett And ‘Empire’ Morale

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Last night, Empire fans got the first look at Jamal Lyon since news broke of Jussie Smollett’s alleged and highly suspicious hate crime took place in Chicago.

Show-runner Lee Daniels spent most the night live-tweeting the show’s highlights…except for the parts that included Jussie. One of those parts was the episode’s intro where Jamal Lyon is seen playing the piano and performing a song with some very art-imitates-life lyrics according to ETonline.com.

The questionable-in-retrospect lyrics include, “All the shine I left behind/Now I’m here, to my surprise,” and “Was it worth the sacrifice?/’Cause being here is all a lie,” as well as, “Oh, it’s a shame, ’cause now I finally/Found a place that’s all mine… Another place that’s gone.”

After the show, Daniels took to Instagram to post a video updating fans on the status of the cast and crew as numerous reports have surfaced about tension, anxiety, and frustration with Jussie’s case and the future of the production.

Let Taraji P. Henson tell it recently, everything on set is great…

Taraji P. Henson Says '#Empire' Atmosphere is 'Great' Amid Jussie Smollett Casehttps://t.co/U9rw7y2uXB pic.twitter.com/Qm8XBUl3tT — Global Grind (@GlobalGrind) March 19, 2019

However, Lee seems to have a more…believable assessment of the Empire morale.

Sounds like the future of Empire is still hanging in the balance. Do you think the show can continue without Jussie?

