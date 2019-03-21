White Supremacist Arrested For Kidnapping And Raping Black Victim

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

According to WKRG, a white supremacist member of the Aryan Brotherhood gang, Joshua Edwards, has been arrested and charged with sexual battery, two counts of carjacking, armed kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during a felony.

Here’s how he racked up all those charges:

Edwards allegedly abducted an unnamed Black woman at gunpoint on Monday night while she was pumping gas at an Escambia County service station. With the gun pointed to her head, Edwards forced the woman to drive while he took ecstasy pills and forced her to do the same. Tuesday morning Edwards is said to have driven the woman to a park where he raped her repeatedly at gunpoint. While driving through the park to leave, Edwards’ car became inoperable and he and the victim walked to find another vehicle whereupon he encountered another woman who he then held at gunpoint and forced her to give him her car keys. Edwards then left the rape victim with the woman he just robbed and they called the police.

“She was pretty controlled until she stepped inside and then she fell apart and cried for about 45 minutes hardly able to speak,” Staples said. “She said that he had raped her and that he had taken her car.”

A few hours later Edwards was arrested behind a Walmart.

