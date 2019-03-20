Georgia National Guard Appoints Delta Flight Attendant As First Black Female Pilot

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Via Madamenoire:

Black women are continuing to break down barriers one first at a time. The latest woman representing #BlackGirlMagic is Andrea Lewis, a Delta Airlines flight attendant, who has just been named by the Georgia National Guard as its first black female pilot.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Andrea Lewis is the daughter of a military pilot and a commercial flight attendant. After she graduated from University of Georgia in 2009, Lewis followed her mother’s path (a Delta flight attendant for over 40 years) and became a flight attendant herself. After encouragement from her father, James Culyer, who was a pilot for 14 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and a commercial pilot for 22 years, she joined the Air Force Reserve in 2010, and now she’s following her father with her latest appointment as the first black female pilot.

SEE ALSO: Sherri Shepherd Pretending To Be Octavia Spencer To Get In Delta VIP Is The Funniest Thing You’ll See Today [VIDEO]

Lewis, a flight attendant for Delta for eight years, also serves as first lieutenant in the 116th Air Control Wing, piloting the E-8C Joint STARS. She is currently gearing up for her first deployment with the Georgia Air National Guard and is on military leave from Delta.

“I remember when my mom would bring the beverage cart to school for Career Day, giving my classmates and I a glimpse into the aviation industry. These memories, combined with the ability to travel the world, made a big impact on my goal to finally join her here at Delta.

“I hope that young boys and girls can follow, not only in my footsteps but anyone that they admire to achieve their dreams and goals.”

We want to send Andrea Lewis a huge congratulations on her groundbreaking new position that will undoubtedly inspire an entire new generation of young women to go after their dreams. That’s definitely #BlackGirlMagic and a perfect addition to Women’s History Month!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Georgia National Guard Appoints Delta Flight Attendant As First Black Female Pilot was originally published on getuperica.com

Related

Larissa Mendoza Posted 22 hours ago

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: