True Story: One Woman Almost Dies From A Stroke After Bae Shows Her What Dat Mouf Do

We think it’s safe to say, you’ve never experienced an orgasm so strong, it triggered a stroke…but in case you missed it, one 44-year-old British woman’s sex life is so LIT, she was hospitalized due to a “transient loss of consciousness” while receiving oral sex. Yep, you read that right—the unidentified woman (not pictured above) completely lost consciousness.

HuffPost reports:

Once there, the man told doctors his partner’s body had gone stiff during their session. The woman told doctors she had a headache that she described as a 6 out of 10 on the pain scale, according to The Sun.” “After the woman was unconscious for two to three minutes after the sex, her partner got nervous and took her to the emergency room at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London.

Apparently, doctors were under the impression the woman suffered a seizure , but upon closer inspection they figured out she actually had an aneurysm, which led to a very specific kind of stroke that was, in her case, triggered by an orgasm.

“At first, doctors believed, based on the symptoms, that the woman had suffered a seizure. Doctors later learned she had experienced a blackout caused by a sudden lack of blood supply to the brain, also known a reflex-mediated syncope, according to IFLScience.com. ‘On closer history taking, the patient reported nearing orgasm while receiving oral sex from her partner before losing consciousness,’ the authors wrote in their report for the BMJ. A CT scan and a CT angiography showed she had an aneurysm, leading to a subarachnoid hemorrhage ― a kind of stroke” HuffPost states.

