We think it’s safe to say, you’ve never experienced an orgasm so strong, it triggered a stroke…but in case you missed it, one 44-year-old British woman’s sex life is so LIT, she was hospitalized due to a “transient loss of consciousness” while receiving oral sex. Yep, you read that right—the unidentified woman (not pictured above) completely lost consciousness.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
HuffPost reports:
Apparently, orgasm-induced strokes are not at all unheard of…
“Activities that involve sudden increases in blood pressure and sexual activity is well described as a precipitant,” researchers wrote in the case report, according to the article. “Studies with intra-arterial monitoring during coitus demonstrate that during sexual activity blood pressure, as well as heart rate, is very labile, with particular rises during orgasm.”
According to the site, doctors performed an endovascular coiling procedure on the woman, which “uses a catheter to transmit a tiny coil to seal off the aneurysm from blood flow.” Fifteen days later she was released and OK to…climax freely, as HuffPost assures the world,”four months later, doctors say, she’s suffered no further problems.”
Thank goodness she lived to tell the tale and we’re wishing her many, many memorable—and hopefully, medically SAFE—orgasms in the near future.
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- 6 WTF Cartoon Conspiracy Theories That Prove Your Childhood Was A Lie
- New Study Reveals Marijuana Before Sex Could Lead To Mind Blowing Orgasms
- Alleged Audio Surfaces Of Joycelyn Savage Saying R. Kelly Told Her To Lie About Their Sexual Relationship
True Story: One Woman Almost Dies From A Stroke After Bae Shows Her What Dat Mouf Do was originally published on globalgrind.com