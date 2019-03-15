Janelle Monae To Introduce Janet Jackson At The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Via Madamenoire:
Janelle Monae, a music maven in her own right will do the honor of introducing Janet Jackson at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, one of this year’s honorees and one of the most influential pop artists of all time.
Jackson will be honored along with music titans The Cure, Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, Roxy Music, Radiohead and the Zombies.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
The ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on March 29 and will feature performances from Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, the Zombies and Roxy Music, according to Rolling Stone. Many of the performers and details have been sealed tight.
Along with Monae, presenters include include Harry Styles for Stevie Nicks, Brian May of Queen for Def Leppard, Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor for the Cure, David Byrne for Radiohead, Susanna Hoffs of the Bangles for the Zombies and John Taylor and Simon Le Bon for Roxy Music, Variety reports.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
“Janet Jackson has built a career so groundbreaking that she’s immediately identifiable on a first-name basis. She explored social issues, themes of empowerment and self-confidence, and influenced generations with her stylized music videos with innovative choreography,” said a statement issued by the Rock Hall.
SEE ALSO: Janet Jackson Announces Las Vegas Residency
Fans of Jackson were giddy after the Rock Hall announced Jackson was one of this year’s honors in December. Much deserved after all of the moments in music that she’s given us. Will you be tuning in?
Janet Jackson’s Greatest Performance Photos Through The Years
Janet Jackson’s Greatest Performance Photos Through The Years
1. The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Season 12Source:Getty 1 of 29
2. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 2 of 29
3. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 3 of 29
4. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 4 of 29
5. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 5 of 29
6. American Singer Janet JacksonSource:Getty 6 of 29
7. JANET JACKSON IN CONCERT AT BERCYSource:Getty 7 of 29
8. JANET JACKSON IN CONCERT AT BERCYSource:Getty 8 of 29
9. JANET JACKSON IN CONCERT AT BERCYSource:Getty 9 of 29
10. Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball - Day Two Show - LondonSource:Getty 10 of 29
11. Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball - Day Two Show - LondonSource:Getty 11 of 29
12. Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball - Day Two Show - LondonSource:Getty 12 of 29
13. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 13 of 29
14. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 14 of 29
15. Janet Jackson on MTV TRL UKSource:Getty 15 of 29
16. Janet Jackson on MTV TRL UKSource:Getty 16 of 29
17. SMASH HITS/Janet JacksonSource:Getty 17 of 29
18. Janet Jackson ConcertSource:Getty 18 of 29
19. Janet Jackson ConcertSource:Getty 19 of 29
20. Billboard Music Awards - Season 2018Source:Getty 20 of 29
21. Janet Jackson en concert en 1995Source:Getty 21 of 29
22. Janet Jackson Performs live at Olympia Hall in Paris in FranceSource:Getty 22 of 29
23. Janet Jackson Performing On The 17th American Music AwardSource:Getty 23 of 29
24. 2018 Outside Lands Music And Arts Festival - Lands End Stage - Day 3Source:Getty 24 of 29
25. 2018 Outside Lands Music And Arts Festival - Lands End Stage - Day 3Source:Getty 25 of 29
26. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 5Source:Getty 26 of 29
27. MTV EMAs 2018 - ShowSource:Getty 27 of 29
28. Janet Jackson in concertSource:Getty 28 of 29
29. Janet Jackson in concertSource:Getty 29 of 29
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Chance The Rapper Ties The Knot, See The Wedding Photos
- Rickey Smiley’s Uncle, Thomas Smiley, Passes Away
- New Study Reveals Marijuana Before Sex Could Lead To Mind Blowing Orgasms
Janelle Monae To Introduce Janet Jackson At The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Ceremony was originally published on getuperica.com