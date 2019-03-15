Whoopi Goldberg Makes Surprise Return To “The View” After Near-Death Experience Battling Pneumonia [VIDEO]

Via Madamenoire:

Whoopi Goldberg made a triumphant return to “The View” on Thursday after sitting out for over a month due to a near-death illness of double pneumonia and sepsis.

Goldberg’s appearance was a shock to her fellow hosts who were in the middle of giving an update on Goldberg’s health.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“Whoopi is still on the mend, we’re hoping she’ll be back here soon, maybe next week, we’ll see. Hurry back Whoopi and get some rest,” Joy Behar said until screams from the audience interrupted her as Goldberg walked onto the stage.

All of the women greeted her with open arms and surrounded her as she sat down to tell her journey of survival over the past four weeks.

“This is my first foray out … I’m not there yet, but the only way it’s going to get better is if I begin, so this is my beginning,” she continued.

“I wanted the first foray to be to come see y’all because I really kinda missed y’all,” she said surrounded by her fellow hosts.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Goldberg shared that she’s still battling a cough, which is the last thing to conquer after being diagnosed with pneumonia. She said her health battle made her more self-aware and urged everyone watching to listen to their bodies.

“You think you can push through because you got a little cold, you say, ‘I’m just gonna keep going, keep going.’ And you think because you’ve healed quick before, that something crazy can’t happen. Well, it can,” she said. “I had double pneumonia and sepsis … And so they had to pump a lot of stuff out of me. This is a cautionary tale for all of us. You must really take care of yourself, because there is little tiny stuff out there that will kill you that you never think of.”

SEE ALSO: Whoopi Goldberg Hasn’t Been Seen In A Month Because She’s Been Battling With Pneumonia

Goldberg is still in recovery so in her best interest she will only be returning to host part-time over the next week. We wish her a speedy recovery and it’s so good to see her doing better!

5 Family Friend Shows To Watch 5 photos Launch gallery 5 Family Friend Shows To Watch 1. Little Big Shots Source: 1 of 5 2. Raven's Home Source: 2 of 5 3. God Friended Me Source: 3 of 5 4. Project MC2 Source: 4 of 5 5. This Is Us Source: 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading 5 Family Friend Shows To Watch 5 Family Friend Shows To Watch [caption id="attachment_105221" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: NoSystem images / Getty[/caption] Some of the best moments in life is sitting down to eat and watching television with your family. There are so many shows to choose from to watch and we wanted to help you out with this list. Some of these shows will make you laugh, cry and even try new activities to do as a family. [protected-iframe id="3921a0cca4c81804cc8a84ad101ff73c-110670465-27493354" info="https://giphy.com/embed/4Tgx8QhANfaIfdJ1fd" width="480" height="270" frameborder="0" class="giphy-embed" allowfullscreen=""] Enjoy time with your family while watching some of these amazing television shows!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Whoopi Goldberg Makes Surprise Return To “The View” After Near-Death Experience Battling Pneumonia [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Related