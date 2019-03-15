Cardi B Gives Advice To Fans Battling Depression

Cardi B is a firecracker we love. Her raw honesty is something we appreciate and it was displayed this week in a few of her Twitter posts on depression.
“Google ways on becoming a millionaire and think about how you going to sh*t on people,” she wrote.
It all started with a tweet of hers that talked about how lit she was as a teenager and how high school was fun for her. She said teens now focus too much on celebs and the internet instead of creating memories amongst themselves.
A fan responded, “Some of us have depression Cardi.”
Cardi retweeted the message and gave advice on one way to try to overcome it: “A lot have depression [because] ya be on the internet lookin at people with these fake perfect [lives], perfect body, perfect relationships. Depression is hard to shake off spend time with friends, close 1 or with yourself do boards wit pictures of the things you dream make them your hobby.”
She went on to say how creating vision boards is a good way to get encouraged and shared how dancing in front of the mirror hyping herself up makes her feel better.
Will you be taking Cardi’s advice when you’re feeling down?
