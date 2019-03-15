Cardi B Gives Advice To Fans Battling Depression

Cardi B is a firecracker we love. Her raw honesty is something we appreciate and it was displayed this week in a few of her Twitter posts on depression.

“Google ways on becoming a millionaire and think about how you going to sh*t on people,” she wrote.

It all started with a tweet of hers that talked about how lit she was as a teenager and how high school was fun for her. She said teens now focus too much on celebs and the internet instead of creating memories amongst themselves.

I was a lit ass teenager!I had maaa fun in school ,I used to go to hookie parties ,teen bashes,shop in soho for hours..These new teenagers is getting lame they too focus on the https://t.co/MKvTdriSQw life! couple years from now you should have memories bout yourself not a celeb. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 14, 2019

A fan responded, “Some of us have depression Cardi.”

Cardi retweeted the message and gave advice on one way to try to overcome it: “A lot have depression [because] ya be on the internet lookin at people with these fake perfect [lives], perfect body, perfect relationships. Depression is hard to shake off spend time with friends, close 1 or with yourself do boards wit pictures of the things you dream make them your hobby.”

A lot have depression cause ya be on the internet lookin at people with these fake perfect lifes, perfect body,perfect relationships.Depression is hard to shake off spend time with friends,close1 or with yourself do boards wit pictures of the things you dream make them your hobby https://t.co/csOUfwzljc — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 14, 2019

Do a board full of life goals .Its very encouraging! It makes you feel motivated and better .Google ways on becoming a millionaire and think about how you going to shit on people 😂😂😂 https://t.co/yPrqyJzzfm — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 14, 2019

She went on to say how creating vision boards is a good way to get encouraged and shared how dancing in front of the mirror hyping herself up makes her feel better.

And a good way too feel better about yourself is shaking that ass on a mirror bitch !GO BARDI GO BARDI! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 14, 2019

Will you be taking Cardi’s advice when you’re feeling down?

