Odell Beckham Jr. Bids Farewell To NY & Real Giants Fans In Heartwarming Instagram Post

If you are still in shock after blockbuster NFL trade involving Odell Beckham Jr. sending him from the New York Giants to the Cleveland Browns, we definitely understand. While fans of the iconic NYC football franchise are still trying to figure what the hell is going on? OBJ took the time to bid farewell to the city and team that he once called home in a heartwarming Instagram post.

No one saw this coming, hell, when rumors of OBJ’s trade were swirling no one really took them serious thinking why would the New York Giants trade one of its primary weapons and quite honestly the team’s biggest star? Once the news came from Adam Schefter that he was pretty much dealt for a bag of chips, it felt like a punch in the gut from Iron Mike Tyson himself to NYG fans all over.

JUST IN: All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. traded to the #Browns for a Kevin Zeitler, Emmanuel Ogbah, Duke Johnson, and a 2nd round pick (via @AdamSchefter). pic.twitter.com/YqCwi4ceew — Sports Center ⚪ (@5portCenter) March 6, 2019

We can only imagine how surprised Beckham Jr. was as well to find out the team who opened up its checkbook for the receiver and took a chance for him sent him packing to Cleveland. Well, today he finally broke his silence since the news came down and the very gifted receiver is nothing but thankful to the organization, the staff, and fans who supported him and cheered his name every Sunday he stepped on the field in Metlife Stadium.

In the touching post, where Odell says he has “many mixed emotions and feelings” he describing his time in NY is as something he will “never forget,” he wanted to make sure to thank everyone in the building down to the kitchen staff and to let them know he loved them dearly. It’s going to be weird seeing Beckham Jr. rocking that orange and brown but color us intrigue in seeing that high-powered offense led by second-year QB Baker Mayfield in action.

Kim I can’t thank u enough for what uve done for me and my career. The side convos, the real life convos, I love u so much ! Always in ur corner and rooting for u. We’re blessed to still have u in this world ! N P.S smile this ain’t a goodbye ! My phone will always work for u!!! https://t.co/2u3BeYZi23 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) March 14, 2019

Read OBJ’s entire post here:

“So many mixed emotions and feelings. This is all, a lot to process but it is reality. I don’t kno exactly what to say so just gotta keep it real and short. I want to thank the NY giants organization for giving me an opportunity to do what God put me on this earth to do , I want to thank the organization and the owners for everything and especially giving me my first chance to be a part of the NFL. I want thank everyone in that building from the kitchen staff to my main man Jośe! I loved you guys dearly and always will. I gave u my all every Sunday. To the fans, some happy , some not, I just wanna thank u guys for making my experience in NY SOMETHIN ILL NEVER FORGET! To the New Yorkers and REAL NYG fans… you guys will always have a place in my heart, a beautiful city .. a beautiful place Thank You for every last moment and experience. Without them, I wouldn’t be exactly who I am today.”

Don’t worry Giants fans, we won’t judge you if you shed a few tears. We understand this is a difficult time for you.

