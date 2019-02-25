CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Gospel Singer Le’Andria Johnson Goes Live Entering Rehab

Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Prayers are in order for gospel singer Le’Andria Johnson who announced during a live video that she is entering rehab.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“You Don’t Even Know My Story” is the testimony that Le’Andria gave as she says that she is making steps to believe again and win because she had given up on herself but she is claiming victory in herself as she enters the second part of her journey. And she is inviting her fans to now be a part of her story.

If you didn’t already know, Le’Andria Johnson took the gospel world by storm as the season 3 winner of the BET’s gospel singing competition show Sunday Best. She is best known for her album, The Awakening of Le’Andria Johnson, that ripped up the gospel charts.

Le’Andria was always the center of controversy in the gospel world because of her drinking and partying prior to Sunday Best and after.

But GOD, and who are we to judge…

Le’andria Johnson has acknowledged she has a problem and now she is doing the self-work to get to the root of the problem. We have no problem using our mouths to condemn, let’s use our words to PRAY for this woman’s soul! Let’s speak Healing and Deliverance for Le’Andria! -Danita Harris

Amen!

Take a look about Le’Andria Johnson’s live video below.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

MORE WITH SAM SYLK LIVE

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

14 photos Launch gallery

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Continue reading Sam Sylk’s Reality Hour

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Tune in daily with Sam Sylk for his Reality hour live on air and on 93.1 WZAK Cleveland Facebook live page.

Gospel Singer Le’Andria Johnson Goes Live Entering Rehab was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Le'Andria Johnson , rehab

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close