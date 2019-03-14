Radio host and Detroit legend Mason has has experienced many things since he began his career in radio. He not only is a radio superstar and the official voice of the Detroit Pistons, but also partly responsible for the hit show, Martin.

Mason was a young radio personality in Detroit when a production company reached out and asked to follow him for five weeks to get a deeper look into his life. They built a storyline around Mason and even created the cast of the show based on fictional characters and real friends of Mason!

Watch the video below where Radio One’s Vice President of Programming, Colby Colb, engages in an eye opening conversation with Mason who explains how some of your favorite characters were created, why he was not apart of the show and who else auditioned for the role of Martin.

Mason is not only a legend in Detroit, but in the homes of anyone who enjoyed the hit show, Martin.

Legendary Radio Personality Mason Reveals How ‘Martin’ Was Based Off A Parts Of His Life [VIDEO] was originally published on kissdetroit.com

