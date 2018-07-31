RHOA Update: Cynthia Bailey Finds New Love, Chateau Sheree Is Finished

Follow @TheRSMS

You’ll be happy to hear that the long anticipated Chateau Sheree, Whitfield’s massive Atlanta mansion has been completed. And in good news for Cynthia Bailey, now that her divorce from Peter Thomas is final, she’s found new love.

Here’s a tour of Chateau Sheree:

And here’s Cynthia Bailey on her new love – nope, she doesn’t reveal who it is:

Older & Wiser❤️ A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on Jul 2, 2018 at 3:00pm PDT

Do you like Chateau Sheree? Do you hope Cynthia will remarry?

