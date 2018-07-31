CLOSE
RHOA Update: Cynthia Bailey Finds New Love, Chateau Sheree Is Finished

Big things are happening for Sheree Whitfield and Cynthia Bailey these days. The former and current stars of the Bravo reality TV show franchise Real Housewives of Atlanta are talking about new things happening in their lives.

You’ll be happy to hear that the long anticipated Chateau Sheree, Whitfield’s massive Atlanta mansion has been completed. And in good news for Cynthia Bailey, now that her divorce from Peter Thomas is final, she’s found new love.

Here’s a tour of Chateau Sheree:

#decorinspo I got expensive fabrics, I got expensive habits ✨

A post shared by Shereé Whitfield (@shereewhitfield) on

And here’s Cynthia Bailey on her new love – nope, she doesn’t reveal who it is:

Older & Wiser❤️

A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on

 Do you like Chateau Sheree? Do you hope Cynthia will remarry?

RHOA Update: Cynthia Bailey Finds New Love, Chateau Sheree Is Finished was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

