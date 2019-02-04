Mistaken Identity: Cynthia Bailey Posts Photo With A Random White Man Thinking It’s Tom Brady

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

‘RHOA’ star Cynthia Bailey may be savvy in all things runway and fashion, but it appears sports is her blindspot. The Georgia Peach shared a little embarrassing moment she had, when she shared a photo of a random white man with her boyfriend, who she mistakenly thought was Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady.

“Confession. I ran into this guy last night in the lobby of the St. Regis. I asked for a picture because I thought he was @tombrady. I really did. I did interviews on the carpets last night saying how cool it was to bump into Tom Brady. After, I texted my picture to my bae @itsmikehill to share my excitement. Swipe left to read @itsmikehill response lol.”

The housewife then revealed the hilarious conversation with her boyfriend, sportscaster Mike Hill, that ensued.

“Who is that?” he inquired upon receiving the photo.

“Tom Brady,” Cynthia responded matter of factly.

“Baby that is not Tom Brady. Who told you that was Tom Brady? You didn’t post anything did you?”

She went on to explain she didn’t post anything but gushed to other people about “how cool” it was to run into Tom Brady on the red carpet.

“I’m gonna need you…as your sportscaster boyfriend… NOT to not know who Tom Brady is.” he responded.

Hilarious.

It’s clear Mike is trying to put Cynthia up on game, since their potential lifetime partnership would revolve around the sport world that Mike loves so much.

