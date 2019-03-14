A Florida Father In Custody After Bringing An AK-47 To His Son’s School After Hearing His Child Crying

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

A concerned father was arrested after showing up to his son’s school carrying a loaded AK-47, ABC News reports.

Christopher Freeman was arrested at Bear Lakes Middle School in West Palm Beach, CA after a school officer told police he spotted a handgun sticking out of the father’s pants.

The 27-year-old dad claims he came to the school to protect his son who allegedly called him crying, saying he had been “slammed” by a teacher.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Freeman entered the school in a wheelchair and allegedly told the staff they would be killed unless he could speak to his son.

“Freeman was visibly upset and was yelling and screaming ‘you’re going to need more than what you got because of what I got,’” the arrest affidavit says of the incident.

“He also said ‘I want to see the guy who slammed my son. I’ve got something for him.’”

Freeman told police that while he was speaking with his son, the boy was grabbed by an adult and his phone flew out of his hands. He then alleged someone hung up the phone.

“Freeman said he was very upset and came to the school,” the statement read.

Authorities say Freeman was armed with a loaded AK-47 mini Draco pistol.

His attorney, Jack Fleischman, said of the arrest,

“This was more of a misunderstanding than a crime. He had no intention of harming anyone,” ABC reports.

“We’re interested in seeing if there is any security video from school because there were allegations about his child being hit.”

Freeman is being held on a $75,000 bond, but investigators are seeking to revoke the bond since Freeman is currently engaged in a separate open criminal case.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: