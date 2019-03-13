Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

America’s biggest comedian is set to take his talents to Netflix. Kevin Hart‘s first special will premiere in a matter of weeks.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Vulture is reporting that the Philadelphia funny man will make his stand up special on the streaming giant next month. He made the formal announcement via his Twitter account. “April 2nd people….Mark your calendars. Is about to go down!!!!” Included was a brief clip that serves as a trailer.

Originally shot in September 2018 at the O2 Arena in London Irresponsible will touch on his inner circle, popular culture, romance, celebrity life and his personal shortcomings in 2018. While several of his previous specials are readily available on Netflix Irresponsible will be his first release shot exclusively for the streaming platform.

You can view the trailer below.

April 2nd people….Mark your calendars. Is about to go down!!!! pic.twitter.com/KV8RQBkN9S — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) March 11, 2019

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Photo: WENN.com

Kevin Hart Announces His First Netflix Special [VIDEO] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Related

Martin Berrios Posted 17 hours ago

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: