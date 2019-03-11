Girl Found Dead In Duffel Bag Identified As 9-Year-Old Trinity Love Jones

A young girl found dead inside a duffel bag last week near a Los Angeles hiking trail has been identified as Trinity Love Jones, according to the Los Angeles Times. Reports say two people of interest who police believe may be connected to the case have been arrested.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Capt. Kent Wegener, who oversees the homicide bureau, told the LA Times that more detectives are being assigned to the case due to the amount of information related to the case.

“We have had thousands of tips come in from across the country,” Wegener said.

As of now, detectives haven’t shared the Jones’ cause of death. They expect to get more information from an autopsy and tests on the child’s body in the next couple of days, Wegener said.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

According to reports investigators are looking for forensic evidence including any DNA from the duffel bag and the child’s clothes that could identify who dumped the body. They are also looking for camera footage from nearby shopping areas.

Shocking Celebrity Murders 15 photos Launch gallery Shocking Celebrity Murders 1. 1. Steve McNair was Shot and killed by his mistress in July of 2009. He was 36. 1 of 15 2. 2. Marvin Gaye was shot to death by his father. 2 of 15 3. 3. Sam Cooke was fatally shot by a motel manager. He was 33. 3 of 15 4. 4. Sharon Tate was murdered by the Manson family. She was 26. 4 of 15 5. 5. Darrent Williams was shot and killed on New Year's day in 2007 in a drive-by. 5 of 15 6. 6. Robert Johnson was poisoned by a jealous husband. He was 27. 6 of 15 7. 7. Huey Newton was shot and killed by BGF member Tyrone Robinson. 7 of 15 8. 8. Selena Quintanilla was murdered in 1995 at age 23 by Yolanda Saldivar. 8 of 15 9. 9. Tupac was killed in a drive-by when he was 25. 9 of 15 10. 10. Notorious B.I.G. was also killed in a drive-by when he was 24. 10 of 15 11. 11. Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman was murdered in 1994. 11 of 15 12. 12. Jam Master Jay was shot and killed in 2002 at a recording studio in Queens, NY. 12 of 15 13. 13. Martin Luther King, Jr. was shot and killed on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel 13 of 15 14. 14. Medger Evers was shot and killed in an ambush outside his home in 1963. 14 of 15 15. 15. John Lennon was shot and killed outside his New York apartment in 1980. 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Shocking Celebrity Murders Shocking Celebrity Murders

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM: