The Notorious B.I.G.’s Daughter Reopens Notoriouss Clothing Store

As fans around the globe celebrate the life and legacy of The Notorious B.I.G., the late rapper’s daughter is honoring her father in his hometown. On Friday (March 8), Ms. Wallace reopened the Notoriouss clothing store just across the block from its original location.

CBS News reports:

T’yanna Wallace, the daughter of Christopher Wallace, better known as the rapper Notorious B.I.G. or Biggie Smalls, is holding a grand opening for the reopening of her Notoriouss Clothing store on Friday. The store is located in Brooklyn, her and her father’s home borough.

Wallace’s initial store opened at 512 Atlantic Ave. in Brooklyn in Dec. 2017, the store is moving across the street.

Wallace told News 12 in 2017 that she wanted the store to be a “flagship store for streetwear and is heavily inspired by New York and Brooklyn hip hop culture.”

Wallace’s father was shot and killed on March 9, 1997 in Los Angeles, thus the timing of the reopening appears to be in tribute.

