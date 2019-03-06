CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Queen Latifah Stands By Jussie Smollett ‘Until Somebody Can Show Me Some Proof’

The Oscar nominee told Yahoo News that lying about being attacked doesn't sound like something the "Empire" star would do.

Leave a comment
NBA All-Star Game 2018

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

While many have turned their backs on Jussie Smollett after he was arrested for filing a false police report and was accused of lying about his racist and homophobic attack, one celebrity still has his back.

Queen Latifah told Yahoo News Through Her Eyes on Tuesday that until there is concrete evidence proving he lied, she will continue to believe the Empire star.

“Until somebody can show me some proof otherwise, I’m going with him. Cause the guy I’ve seen has always seen has always been someone who cares about people, who cares about others, and who’s very kind and who’s always been cool and sweet. And that’s just the guy I know,” the Oscar nominee stressed.

“So until I can see some definitive proof — which I haven’t seen yet — then, you know, I gotta go with him until I see otherwise.”

When talking about Jussie’s case and the pressure to stay grounded in Hollywood, she was clear, “I don’t even know what to make of it.”

“All I know is that I hope everything works out in the end and everybody basically comes out unscathed.”

As we previously reported, Jussie is engulfed in controversy after accusing two men of attacking him during a late night in Chicago. In January, the actor told police he was punched in the face, had bleach poured on him and he suffered a bruise on his face. He also accused the attackers of yelling, “this MAGA country n*gger” and putting a noose around his neck.

However, last month Smollett was arrested and charged on a felony charge of disorderly conduct after CPD claimed he hired two acquaintances – brothers Olabinjo Osundairo and Abimbola Osundairo – to help him stage the assault.

The actor and singer is currently out on $100,000 bond and is due back in court March 14 on a felony charge of disorderly conduct. In addition, he has also been suspended from Empire.

Smollett continues to claim that he did not make up the attack.

RELATED NEWS:

The Internet Reacts To Jussie Smollett’s Arrest

Y’all President Slams Jussie Smollett For Allegedly Lying On His MAGA Supporters

Jussie Smollett Tells GMA’s Robin Roberts He’s ‘Pissed’ That People Don’t Believe Him

'Funny Is Funny' Kevin Hart's Search For The Next Comedy Superstar

Kevin Hart Sent Jussie Smollett 'Prayers' After Attack, Twitter Snapped Off

25 photos Launch gallery

Kevin Hart Sent Jussie Smollett 'Prayers' After Attack, Twitter Snapped Off

Continue reading Kevin Hart Sent Jussie Smollett ‘Prayers’ After Attack, Twitter Snapped Off

Kevin Hart Sent Jussie Smollett 'Prayers' After Attack, Twitter Snapped Off

[caption id="attachment_2860988" align="alignleft" width="887"] Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty[/caption] With the horrifying news that Jussie Smollett was the victim of a racist and homophobic hate crime, Black politicians and celebs such as Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Sen. Kamala Harris, Michael B. Jordan and Viola Davis all took to Twitter to express their dismay and send the "Empire" actor well-wishes. But when Kevin Hart did the same, the response wasn't as well-received. See on Tuesday night, the comedian posted on social media that he was sending "prayers" to Jussie after the attack and how he is shocked at how "we are going backwards." "Sending prayers your way @jussiesmollett ....This is unbelievably sad. Why are we going backwards....this is disgusting. We as people have to do better. WTF is going on the world???? Why are we falling in love with hate???? God damn it people....Choose love...I repeat...Choose love. I will forever choose love and I will continue to teach my kids how to do the same. Stand strong brother." https://www.instagram.com/p/BtPg4hPlpRJ/?utm_source=ig_embed https://twitter.com/KevinHart4real/status/1090440719213518848 Well, given his past of making anti-gay jokes, saying he would beat his son if he were gay and his non-apology tour calling his critics "haters," there were plenty of folks that found these thoughts and prayers to be quite ironic...and let him know as much. After seeing his mentions in utter disarray, Kevin tried to stress that he is merely here to "spread love" and that he doesn't "condone" hate. https://twitter.com/KevinHart4real/status/1090649818316210176 https://twitter.com/KevinHart4real/status/1090650339945005056 But as we know the Internet never forgets and many Black folks used this moment as an opportunity to not blame Kevin for Jussie's attack, but to let him know that Trump's racism isn't the only thing that can foster an environment of hate and violence. Homophobic "jokes," especially about Black gay men, can and definitely do too.

Queen Latifah Stands By Jussie Smollett ‘Until Somebody Can Show Me Some Proof’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

jussie smollett , Queen Latifah

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close