True Story: Man And Dog Stuck In Snow For Five Days Survived Off Taco Bell Fire Sauce Packets

This is strange, to say the least.
A man and his dog are making headlines after being trapped in a car for five days—apparently, the Oregon resident and his furry pal survived the business week by eating taco sauce packets. These weren’t just any taco sauce packets, however…Jeremy Taylor specifically mentions Taco Bell’s Fire Sauce.
So, we know what they ate while they were stuck in the car, but how did Jeremy and Ally finally get home? It turns out it was a random snowmobile rider who saved the day. HuffPost reports: “It wasn’t until Friday afternoon that a snowmobile rider spotted his car and called 911. Taylor and his dog were described as hungry but otherwise in good condition.”
Also Click here for the full list of items drivers should carry in extremely cold weather…you know, besides Taco Bell’s Fire Sauce of course.
