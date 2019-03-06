Report: R. Kelly In Custody Over Child Support

R. Kelly is back in jail.

Hours after a television interview with CBS, the 52-year-old singer was taken into custody due to unpaid child support.

Kelly owes more than $162,000 in back child support to ex-wife Andrea Kelly.

BREAKING: Sheriff's office official says R. Kelly was taken into custody at a hearing over unpaid child support. — The Associated Press (@AP) March 6, 2019

This story is developing.

