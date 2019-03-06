Vincent Herbert Being Sued For Eviction And Writing Checks That Bounced

Via Madamenoire:

When Tamar Braxton appeared on “The Wendy Williams Show,” she explained that she was learning how to budget, invest and save her money. Apparently in the disillusion of her marriage to Vincent Herbert, she’s had to reevaluate a few things differently. And with her “Big Brother” winnings and some new ventures on the way, things might be looking up for Tamar.

But that might not be the same for her estranged husband. Vincent Herbert’s financial troubles haven’t ended yet. In addition to the money he allegedly owes record companies and former employees, Herbert currently finds himself in the midst of another financial dilemma.

According to The Blast, Herbert is facing two additional lawsuits: one for eviction and the other for writing bad checks.

Court documents show that Herbert is being sued by a company called NK Real Estate Investments over a one-year lease of a condo in Los Angeles from December 2018. The company is suing Herbert for failure to pay his $37,000 monthly rent this past February. He was served with a three-day notice to pay rent or leave the building.

They are suing him for $38,850 plus other costs.

The 3-bedroom, 5-bathroom condo contains a 74 foot pool, a gym, Pilates studio, spa, yoga studio, screening room, library, conference room, office, entertaining center, catering area, bar and lounge area, private wine storage and a children’s playroom.

The unit is back on the market so Herbet has vacated the home. The lawsuit has still yet to be settled.

The second lawsuit was filed by a woman named Dakota Sal who claimed Herbert wrote her two checks, totaling $10,000. She says both of the checks bounced and the account is closed now.

