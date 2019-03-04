Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Baltimore Police have arrested the husband and stepdaughter of the Good Samaritan who was killed back in December 2018.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Acting Commissioner Michael Harrison told Fox Baltimore Sunday the pair staged Jacquelyn Smith’s death and are now facing 1st degree murder charges.
Smith was allegedly killed back on December 1st, 2018 on Valley Street after pulling over to give money to a panhandler. After she gave money to the woman, a man reportedly stabbed her. Police say there was no panhandler and Smith’s husband, Keith Smith and his daughter Valeria Smith were in the car with her at the time.
The pair were caught in Texas, near the Mexican border. Authorities believe they were trying to flee the country. They are in police custody awaiting extradition back to Maryland.
Mayor Catherine Pugh who was present at the weekend news conference, alongside the City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, issued a statement: “Like everyone in our city, state and across this nation, we mourned the senseless killing of Jacquelyn Smith. To now learn that family members staged this brutal killing is beyond belief and represents a double tragedy.”
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- ‘Friend’ Who Bailed Out R. Kelly Is Identified
- Kenya Moore Was Kicked Out A Restaurant For Changing Her Baby’s Diaper [PHOTOS]
- ‘Cussing Pastor’ Defends Decision To Host Twerking Contest At Church, Curses Out Critics [VIDEO]
Police: Husband, Stepdaughter Responsible for Death of Good Samaritan was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com