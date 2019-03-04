Police: Husband, Stepdaughter Responsible for Death of Good Samaritan

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Baltimore Police have arrested the husband and stepdaughter of the Good Samaritan who was killed back in December 2018.

Acting Commissioner Michael Harrison told Fox Baltimore Sunday the pair staged Jacquelyn Smith’s death and are now facing 1st degree murder charges.

I interviewed Keith Smith and his daughter inside the home he shared with Jacquelyn one day after her murder. Keith told police his wife had given money to a panhandler when she was stabbed. Now he and his daughter who was also in the car at the time are charged with her murder. pic.twitter.com/ybhCWQuK0B — Alexa Ashwell (@AlexaAshwell) March 3, 2019

Smith was allegedly killed back on December 1st, 2018 on Valley Street after pulling over to give money to a panhandler. After she gave money to the woman, a man reportedly stabbed her. Police say there was no panhandler and Smith’s husband, Keith Smith and his daughter Valeria Smith were in the car with her at the time.

The pair were caught in Texas, near the Mexican border. Authorities believe they were trying to flee the country. They are in police custody awaiting extradition back to Maryland.

Mayor Catherine Pugh who was present at the weekend news conference, alongside the City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, issued a statement: “Like everyone in our city, state and across this nation, we mourned the senseless killing of Jacquelyn Smith. To now learn that family members staged this brutal killing is beyond belief and represents a double tragedy.”

My statement on the murder of Jacquelyn Smith pic.twitter.com/LYqwtvWWYa — Mayor Catherine Pugh (@MayorPugh50) March 3, 2019

