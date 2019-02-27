Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Sharing her story on “Red Table Talk” could cost Jordyn Woods some big bucks.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
According to The Blast, sources directly connected with the Kardashians said Woods has long been under a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with the family due to her involvement with “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”
RELATED: Who Is Jordyn Woods?: 25 Flame Photos Of Tristian Thompson’s Latest Mistress
The alleged NDA comes from the show’s production, but apparently includes specific language to bar Woods from speaking about any of the family members publicly or revealing any private details.
Violating that agreement could cost Woods upwards of $1 million. Sources went on to tell The Blast, Kris Jenner isn’t happy about that video that surfaced of Woods walking to the red table.
RELATED: Jordyn Woods Blaming Tristan Thompson Hook-Up on the Alcohol
Jordyn Woods’ episode of “Red Table Talk” airs on Facebook Watch on Friday, March 1st.
Who Is Jordyn Woods?: 25 Flame Photos Of Tristan Thompson's Latest Thotiana
Who Is Jordyn Woods?: 25 Flame Photos Of Tristan Thompson's Latest Thotiana
1.1 of 25
2.2 of 25
3.3 of 25
4.4 of 25
5.5 of 25
6.6 of 25
7.7 of 25
8.8 of 25
9.9 of 25
10.10 of 25
11.11 of 25
12.12 of 25
13.13 of 25
14.14 of 25
15.15 of 25
16.16 of 25
17.17 of 25
18.18 of 25
19.19 of 25
20.20 of 25
21.21 of 25
22.22 of 25
23.23 of 25
24.24 of 25
25.25 of 25
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- T.I.’s Sister, Precious Harris, Dead at 66
- All The Beautiful Photos Of Keshia Knight Pulliam’s Daughter [PHOTOS]
- KTLA Anchor Chris Burrous Dies After Putting Crystal Meth In Anus
Did Jordyn Woods Violate Her NDA With The Kardashians? was originally published on 92q.com