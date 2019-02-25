Report: Jordyn Woods Blaming Tristan Thompson Hook-Up on the Alcohol

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Jordyn Woods is taking a page out of Jamie Foxx’s playbook and is blaming the Tristan Thompson tryst on the alcohol.

Sources tell TMZ, Woods was wasted before the she went to the house party where she was seen snuggled up to the Cleveland Cavilers player.

She says she was actually blackout drunk and doesn’t remember how she got to the party or anything that happened there. She apparently started crying when she was told what she did.

Woods is reportedly begging bestie Kylie Jenner for forgiveness as well as Khloe, who has since kicked Tristan to the curb. Sources say Woods rarely drinks, but when she does, it ends badly.

Clearly.

