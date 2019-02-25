Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Jordyn Woods is taking a page out of Jamie Foxx’s playbook and is blaming the Tristan Thompson tryst on the alcohol.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Sources tell TMZ, Woods was wasted before the she went to the house party where she was seen snuggled up to the Cleveland Cavilers player.
Related: Who Is Jordyn Woods?: 25 Flame Photos Of Tristian Thompson’s Latest Mistress
She says she was actually blackout drunk and doesn’t remember how she got to the party or anything that happened there. She apparently started crying when she was told what she did.
Related: Tristan Thompson Allegedly Cheated On Khloe Kardashian With Kylie Jenner’s BFF
Woods is reportedly begging bestie Kylie Jenner for forgiveness as well as Khloe, who has since kicked Tristan to the curb. Sources say Woods rarely drinks, but when she does, it ends badly.
Clearly.
Who Is Jordyn Woods?: 25 Flame Photos Of Tristan Thompson's Latest Thotiana
Who Is Jordyn Woods?: 25 Flame Photos Of Tristan Thompson's Latest Thotiana
1.1 of 25
2.2 of 25
3.3 of 25
4.4 of 25
5.5 of 25
6.6 of 25
7.7 of 25
8.8 of 25
9.9 of 25
10.10 of 25
11.11 of 25
12.12 of 25
13.13 of 25
14.14 of 25
15.15 of 25
16.16 of 25
17.17 of 25
18.18 of 25
19.19 of 25
20.20 of 25
21.21 of 25
22.22 of 25
23.23 of 25
24.24 of 25
25.25 of 25
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Jussie Smollett Is Now a Suspect In His Own Attack, Charges Pending
- All The Beautiful Photos Of Keshia Knight Pulliam’s Daughter [PHOTOS]
- West Virginia Official Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape In Heels’ Faces 30 Years In Prison For Fraud
Report: Jordyn Woods Blaming Tristan Thompson Hook-Up on the Alcohol was originally published on 92q.com