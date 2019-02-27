Ty Dolla $ign Strikes Deal in Atlanta Drug Case

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Ty Dolla $ign may be able to avoid jail time over his recent drug charge.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Atlanta prosecutors struck a deal with the rapper last week. Ty will have to participate in a drug prevention program and stop smoking weed and doing prescription drugs.

If he passes, then his charges be removed from his record. If you remember, Ty was indicted on 2 felonies and misdemeanor charges after cops found pot and cocaine in his bag back in September 2018.

Let’s hope all goes well for the next 13 weeks.

