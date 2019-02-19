CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tristan Thompson Allegedly Cheated On Khloe Kardashian With Kylie Jenner’s BFF

Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian, Jordyn Woods

Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty / Theo Wargo

Apparently Tristan Thompson can’t leave them Jordyn’s alone.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Years after he left his baby mama Jordan Craig for Khloe Kardashian, the Cleveland Cavaliers forward was allegedly caught creepin’ in public with Jordyn Woods. If you’re unaware of who she is, well … she’s Khloe’s sister Kylie Jenner‘s best friend.

According to TMZ, Khloe dumped Thompson for good and she’s all in the gossip blogs comments confirming the split.

See below and keep scrolling for a rundown on who exactly Jordyn Woods is!

All kinds of mess.

Who Is Jordyn Woods?: 25 Flame Photos Of Tristian Thompson’s Latest Mistress
25 photos

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Tristan Thompson Allegedly Cheated On Khloe Kardashian With Kylie Jenner’s BFF was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Khloe Kardashian , kylie jenner , tristan thompson

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close