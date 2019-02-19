Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Apparently Tristan Thompson can’t leave them Jordyn’s alone.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Years after he left his baby mama Jordan Craig for Khloe Kardashian, the Cleveland Cavaliers forward was allegedly caught creepin’ in public with Jordyn Woods. If you’re unaware of who she is, well … she’s Khloe’s sister Kylie Jenner‘s best friend.

According to TMZ, Khloe dumped Thompson for good and she’s all in the gossip blogs comments confirming the split.

See below and keep scrolling for a rundown on who exactly Jordyn Woods is!

All kinds of mess.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Tristan Thompson Allegedly Cheated On Khloe Kardashian With Kylie Jenner’s BFF was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Related