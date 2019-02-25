All The Black History Made At The 2019 Academy Awards

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The 91st Academy Awards are a wrap and there are plenty of shocking winners in Hollywood on Sunday night, Green Book, the much-maligned film starring Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen won Best Picture. Alfonso Cuarón won Best Director for Roma and Rami Malek won Best Actor for his portrayal as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

But, there was a LOT of black history made at the ceremony, including SEVEN Oscar winners. Here’s a full list of everyone who made a little black history.

Spike Lee

Lee, after 30+ years in filmmaking won his first Oscar for best adapted screenplay for BlackKklansmen. “Do not start that motherf*cking clock!” Spike said before he began his speech. A flex, because he deserved it.

Mahershala Ali

Ali won for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Green Book playing Donald Shirley. Ali made history as the second black actor EVER to be the owner of two Academy Awards, joining Denzel Washington (Glory, Training Day)

Octavia Spencer

Serving as an executive producer for Green Book, Spencer became the first black person to win an Oscar as executive producer for the film that won Best Picture.

Regina King

King, who virtually swept every award show during awards season this year, won Best Supporting Actress for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk. Her win makes her the eighth black woman to win the Best Supporting Actress award joining Hattie McDaniel, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Hudson, Mo’Nique, Lupita N’yongo, Octavia Spencer and Viola Davis.

Ruth E. Carter & Hannah Beachler

Carter, whose first film for costume design was School Daze in 1988 won the award for Best Costume Design for Black Panther. Beachler won for production design, becoming the first two women to ever win Academy Awards in non-acting categories. Carter’s work includes Moonlight, Lemonade and more.

Peter Ramsey

For directing Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, Ramsey became the first African-American director to win an Academy Award for Best Animated Film.

All The Black History Made At The 2019 Academy Awards was originally published on theboxhouston.com

