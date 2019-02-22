Gary’s Tea: Meghan Markle Has $200,000 Baby Shower, Wendy Williams Returns Date Announced & More

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

When you have friends like Serena Williams and Amal Clooney you already know that your baby shower will be lavish. Gary With Da Tea is reporting that over $200,000 was spent on Markle’s baby shower.

The shower was held at the Mark Hotel in NYC. Markle didn’t open up any gifts and plans to look at them when she is with Prince Harry. The baby is expected to arrive in April.

After a long two months, Wendy Williams is finally coming back to her show. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that she will return on March 4th after dealing with Grave’s Disease and other medical issues.

