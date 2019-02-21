CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Stacey Dash Reportedly Owes Thousands In Back Taxes

Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

Remember when Stacey Dash was thinking about running for political office? Well, she probably decided not to because her tax issues would have been a campaign nightmare!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

According to a sister-state judgment obtained by The Blast, Dash owes $13,237.64 in back taxes stemming from a New York judgment back in 2016.

The total amount due to the New York State Commissioner of Taxation and Finance was only $10,507 when it was first issued, but has increased due to accrued interest.

Dash, who is a regular Fox News contributor, announced her intention to run for a Congressional seat in California during the 2018 midterms, but later pulled out of the race.

The Blast reached out to reps for Dash for comment.

10 Black Trump Supporters

9 photos Launch gallery

10 Black Trump Supporters

Continue reading 10 Black Trump Supporters

10 Black Trump Supporters

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Stacey Dash Reportedly Owes Thousands In Back Taxes was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

politics , stacey dash , Taxes

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close