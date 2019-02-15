Deion Sanders And Tracey Edmonds Get Engaged!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Deion Sanders and longtime love Tracey Edmonds are set to make it official. Edmonds announced on Valentine’s Day that the retired NFL player recently popped the question.

“Sending LOVE to MY LOVE/MY FIANCÉ @deionsanders! ❤️💍 God is SO GOOD!” she wrote on Instagram. “We’re 8 years in, made it through the storms TOGETHER, and will be spending the rest of our lives TOGETHER! To all the couples out there… stay REAL with each other, LISTEN to each other, and MOST of all.. keep LOVE and GOD in your heart. When you do, you can make it through ANY storm! Spread LOVE and JOY on this day!”

As for Sanders, he didn’t explicitly announce the news, but he did say in a very interesting way that he found the “real thang” in Edmonds and decided to “GRAB a hold of it & Secure it.”

“When you’ve seen so much mess,lying,cheating, stealing,manipulation,plotting, sabotage,ignorance,anger,jealousy,bitterness and hatred you’re faced with options to let Go & let God or travel thru life enclosed in a CONDOM whereas u can feel pleasure but u can’t get infected with any of the previous BULL JUNK i mentioned earlier. I clearly chose to Trust God while using my full body size Condom which ain’t right by any means,” he wrote. “What I’m really saying folks is the foolishness of Yesterday ain’t today so when u see the real thang and u know it’s real,stop playing GRAB a hold of it & Secure it,Protect it,Love it,Cover it & Pray for it consistently. I’ve grown so much thru this journey we call life & at this age & stage I just want my Peace and someone to share it with along with all the blessings God has for me. @traceyeedmonds thank u for being you & having my back and loving me for ME not Prime but ME. You know I don’t play with TIME or Certain words so when I say “I LOVE U THEN U BETTER BELIEVE I LOVE U BABY” and anybody that knows me knows I don’t play about those 3 words. You made my yesterday memorable, my today unforgettable and my tomorrow Manageable regardless of what I face because of your presence. You’re a real WOMAN BABY A GROWN WOMAN. The 1st time is saw u I knew u were it. If I could sing like @babyface I would start singing right now.”

Edmonds and Sanders have been dating since 2012. She was previously married to singer Babyface from 1992 to 2005, and they have two sons together. She was engaged to comedian Eddie Murphy for a short time, splitting from him in 2008.

Sanders was previously married to Carolyn Chambers from 1989 to 1998, and shares two children with her. He was also married to Pilar Biggers-Sanders from 1999 to 2013 and they have three children. Their divorce was especially contentious, with allegations of cheating, abuse, as well as a custody struggle and a defamation lawsuit (which Deion won against her).

A few years back, Edmonds said she was thankful to have found love with Sanders following her own ups and downs with it.

“I always kind of hoped and pray[ed] and I’m always optimistic about love,” she said. “I did go through those ups and downs after post-divorce and you try relationships and certain relationships don’t work and you do sometime reach a point where you’re like, ‘You know what? I’m tired of forcing it, searching. I’m just going to focus on my kids and my work.’ No sooner did I do that then miraculously God puts someone in my life.”

