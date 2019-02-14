Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

You ever heard of a SOULFUL diss record? Well, T.I. has had long standing problems with Floyd Mayweather and on his latest track, Tip comes after Floyd for his love of Gucci amongst over things. According to some, it’s a whole lot of facts and after video surfaced of Floyd dropping a few racks on Gucci a few days ago, Tip was fed up.

Hear the track below.

T.I. Comes For Floyd Mayweather’s Head On “F*ck N***a” Diss Track [NEW MUSIC] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Brandon Caldwell Posted 16 hours ago

