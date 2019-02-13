Lottery Winner Wears ‘Scream’ Mask To Collect Winnings [PHOTOS]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

When you win a huge jackpot in the lottery in order to get your winnings you must hold up a big check and get interviewed by local news stations. According to Complex, Jamaican Super Lotto winner, A. Campbell wanted to conceal his identity at the event.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

He bought the well known mask from the Wes Craven movie “Scream” and wore it. Campbell claimed his check and from head to toe you couldn’t tell who he was.

The #SuperLotto winner gets ready to collect their millions!💰 pic.twitter.com/Xg4VluIsOy — Supreme Ventures Ltd (@SVLGrp) February 5, 2019

SEE ALSO: 73-Year-Old Lottery Winner Found Stabbed To Death In His Home

When Campbell found out he won, he said, “My head hurt me for three days because I was thinking so much. [Wondering] if what I’ve been longing for really come true. I had a belly ache for two weeks, sometimes I feel so much pain I forgot that I had won.”

With his winnings he plans on purchasing a new house, which he’s already started looking for.

Check out stars still making money after death below.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM: