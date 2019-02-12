Police in Arlington, Texas are trying to identify a woman they say has robbed three banks.
NBCDFW reports, the woman robbed two banks in Fort Worth Monday morning and is believed to have hit another bank in Arlington last week.
According to reports, the woman walked into a bank, approached the teller with a note and demanded money. After receiving money, she left the bank on foot.
The suspect is a Black woman, between 18- to 23-years-old and around 5 foot 4 inches tall.
If you recognize the woman, call Detective Williams at 817-459-5312 or email him at phillip.williams@arlingtontx.gov.
Police Searching For Woman Who Allegedly Robbed Three Banks was originally published on blackamericaweb.com