News
HomeNews

Police Searching For Woman Who Allegedly Robbed Three Banks

Leave a comment

Police in Arlington, Texas are trying to identify a woman they say has robbed three banks.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

NBCDFW reports, the woman robbed two banks in Fort Worth Monday morning and is believed to have hit another bank in Arlington last week.

According to reports, the woman walked into a bank, approached the teller with a note and demanded money. After receiving money, she left the bank on foot.

The suspect is a Black woman, between 18- to 23-years-old and around 5 foot 4 inches tall.

If you recognize the woman, call Detective Williams at 817-459-5312 or email him at phillip.williams@arlingtontx.gov.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

20 photos Launch gallery

Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

Continue reading Help, I’ve Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

Police Searching For Woman Who Allegedly Robbed Three Banks was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Bank , robbery

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close