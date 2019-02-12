Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Cardi B has often expressed her discomfort with fame despite the overwhelming amount of support she gets from both her fans and peers. However, just a day after her historic Grammy Awards win, the Bronx superstar deleted her Instagram page after trolls kept attacking her.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Blast reports:
One day after winning the Grammy for Best Rap Album, Cardi responded to the backlash over her historic victory with a video where she ranted, “I’m seeing a lot of bulls**t today and I saw a lot of s**t last night and I’m sick of this s**t. I worked hard for my motherf**king album.”
The rapper then got drawn into a controversy with BET and Nicki Minaj after the cable network shaded Nicki in a post that was supposed to celebrate Cardi’s win.
And finally, Cardi B received flowers congratulating her on her win with a note that quoted a Tom Petty song lyric. She posted a video on her Instagram Story … thanking Tom Petty for the flowers, even though he died in October 2017.
Cardi B is one of the most accessible artists by way of her social media accounts, and she often replies directly to fans which has endeared her to many.
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Rapper Killed In Taxi Crash On Way His Way To A Show
- Show Me How To Love: YFN Lucci And Reginae Carter Call It Quits
- Kandi Shares Updated Photos Of Her Daughter Riley’s Weight Loss Journey & She Looks Amazing!
—
Photo: WENN
Cardi B Deletes Instagram Page After Big Grammy Win was originally published on hiphopwired.com