Hip-Hop Spot: Why Lil Baby Was Arrested In Atlanta, What 21 Savage Had In His Car The Day He Was Taken To Jail & More

The past couple of weeks hasn’t been great for some rappers. Bow Wow was arrested after an altercation with his ex-girlfriend, 21 Savage was detained by ICE and now Lil Baby finds himself in some trouble.

Lil Baby was arrested in Atlanta after police say he was driving reckless. Hours after the arrest he sent out a message on social media about good and bad police.

In other news, 21 Savage is still being detained by ICE after it was reported that he’s in the United States illegally. Headkrack mentioned that when he was arrested cops allegedly found a loaded gun as well as a cup with an unknown substance on it.

Many rappers are rallying behind his release, but we will have to see what happens with 21 Savage.

